Police: Niles bank robber tries again, gets caught this time

Employees said a man, later identified as 34-year-old Patrick Marsh, tried to get in the locked doors.

Patrick Marsh, suspected in a bank robbery in Niles, Ohio

Niles, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police arrested a man they say attempted to rob the Chemical Bank Thursday, and they believe he was also involved in a previous robbery there.

Officers were called to the bank on Youngstown Road about 4:15 p.m. Employees said a man, later identified as 34-year-old Patrick Marsh, tried to get in the locked doors.

Witnesses said Marsh was wearing a mask as he attempted to get inside, but the doors were locked as employees were closing the branch for the day.

Officers searched the area and located Marsh on Route 46. They said they found a nail gun on him, which was painted black, and he was wearing clothing that matched the description of the suspect involved in a Jan. 20 robbery at the bank.

Police said Marsh confessed to the Jan. 20 incident.

Marsh is charged with felony bank robbery and scheduled for arraignment Friday morning.

