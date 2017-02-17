Ravenna woman indicted on kidnapping, abduction charges

Related Coverage Man crashed car in Austintown to report hostage situation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Ravenna woman was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury related to charges from an alleged abduction attempt in January.

Benita Williams, 46, is charged with kidnapping, abduction, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Earlier this year, a man crashed the car that he was driving into a ditch on the side of Interstate 80 in Austintown. He then ran to a Highway Patrol trooper, who was stationed nearby.

The man told the trooper that he was held hostage by Williams, who he said kidnapped him from the Akron-area and forced him to drive into the Mahoning Valley.

Williams was arrested, and investigators said a gun that had been fired was found in the vehicle.