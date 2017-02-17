Rose A. (Burless) Dibble Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rose A. (Burless) Dibble passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Center.

Rose was born August 6, 1924 in Herbert, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rosa (Goldenberger) Burless.

Rose had worked at Rainbow Lanes for more than 20 years and was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Warren.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Joanne Murdock of Cuyahoga Falls; her sons, Leonard J. (Carol) Dibble of Hudson, Ralph “A.J.” Dibble of Warren and Larry (Susan) Dibble of Booth Bay, Maine; two sisters, Catherine Columbia of Painsville and Elizabeth D. Sereg of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph C. Dibble, whom she married on November 23, 1946 and passed away in 1989; two sisters, Agnes Miskovish and Mary Vacha and six brothers, Frank E., Andrew, Martin, Joe, John “Al” and Steve.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Saint John Paul II Parish, 420 North St. NW in Warren with Reverend Henyk officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services Tuesday, February 21 at the church.

Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



