Stolen car found abandoned, left running on Boardman railroad tracks

A Boardman woman said she saw two men steal the car from her driveway on Wednesday morning

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said two men who stole a Boardman woman’s car crashed it into a railroad crossing sign and left it running on the tracks.

The woman told police her car was stolen from her driveway in the 4400 block of Southern Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. She left it running in the driveway while she ran back inside to get something.

Police said she saw two young men hop in her car and drive away.

While police talked with the victim, another officer said they found the car stuck on the railroad tracks at Southern Boulevard and Lowell Avenue. It was still running and no one was inside.

The car crashed into a railroad crossing sign, flattening one of the tires and shattering the rearview window, according to a police report.

Police told the victim that while they found her car, it was no longer driveable.

