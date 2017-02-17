Storm Team 27: Dry, sunny, 40’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Friday will start our warming trend with afternoon highs in the upper 40’s. Dry weather through the weekend with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 Saturday.

The record high for Saturday is 59° set in 2011. That record could fall this weekend.

Warm and dry weather is expected through Tuesday.

Forecast:

Friday: Scattered clouds.

High: 47

Friday night: A few clouds.

Low: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 59

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 56 Low: 35

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 36

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 42

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (20%)

High: 58 Low: 44

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

