Storm Team 27: Fantastic weather this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Great weather expected into the weekend. Warm temperatures and dry weather. The record high for Saturday is 59° set in 2011. It looks like we could tie, or break the record by Saturday afternoon. Look for above normal temperatures through next week!

Forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 60

Saturday night: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 39

Sunday: Becoming party sunny.

High: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 37

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers early. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 61 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 49

Saturday: Cloudy. Turning colder with a chance for showers. (40%)

High: 45 and Falling. Low: 45

