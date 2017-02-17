Storm Team 27: Fantastic weather this weekend

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Great weather expected into the weekend.  Warm temperatures and dry weather.  The record high for Saturday is 59° set in 2011.  It looks like we could tie, or break the record by Saturday afternoon.  Look for above normal temperatures through next week!

Forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 60

Saturday night: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 39

Sunday: Becoming party sunny.
High: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 37

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers early. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 61 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 49

Saturday: Cloudy. Turning colder with a chance for showers. (40%)
High: 45 and Falling. Low: 45

