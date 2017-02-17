Storm Team 27: Warmer with melting snow

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING
Friday will start our warming trend with afternoon highs in the upper 40’s.  Dry weather is expected through the weekend with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 Saturday.  The record high for Saturday is 59° set in 2011.  That record could fall this weekend.  Warm and dry weather expected through Tuesday.

Forecast:

Friday:   Scattered clouds.
High:   47

Friday night:   A few clouds.
Low:   38

Saturday:   Partly sunny.
High:   59

Sunday:   Party sunny.
High:   56    Low:   35

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
High:  59    Low:   34

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   60    Low:   36

Wednesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (30%)
High:   60    Low:   44

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Slight chance for rain showers.  (20%)
High:   54    Low:   42

Friday:   Partly sunny.  Small chance for a shower early.  (20%)
High:   58    Low:   44

