West Branch upends Canton South

The Warriors have won three of their last four games.

By Published: Updated:
West Branch Warriors High School Basketball

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Brandon Zuchowski scored a game-high 21 points in the Warriors’ 69-62 victory over Canton South. West Branch improves to 8-12 overall as they finish the NBC schedule with a 3-11 mark.

Zuchowski, who came up big with 26-points against United on Tuesday, was joined by T.J. DeShields’ 18-point/12-rebound effort. Brett Butcher added 10 points for the Warriors.

Chris Fontes and Silas Snyder scored 16 points apiece for Canton South. The Wildcats also featured Riley James, who scored 13 points and 8 boards.

West Branch will play host Field tomorrow. Canton South will play at Dover on Tuesday.

Northeastern Buckeye Conference Standings
x-Alliance – 12-2 (16-3)
x-Louisville – 12-2 (14-7)
Carrollton – 8-6 (11-10)
Minerva – 8-6 (13-9)
Marlington – 6-8 (9-12)
Salem – 4-10 (9-12)
West Branch – 3-11 (8-12)
Canton South – 3-11 (5-15)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s