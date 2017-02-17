West Branch upends Canton South

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Brandon Zuchowski scored a game-high 21 points in the Warriors’ 69-62 victory over Canton South. West Branch improves to 8-12 overall as they finish the NBC schedule with a 3-11 mark.

Zuchowski, who came up big with 26-points against United on Tuesday, was joined by T.J. DeShields’ 18-point/12-rebound effort. Brett Butcher added 10 points for the Warriors.

Chris Fontes and Silas Snyder scored 16 points apiece for Canton South. The Wildcats also featured Riley James, who scored 13 points and 8 boards.

West Branch will play host Field tomorrow. Canton South will play at Dover on Tuesday.

Northeastern Buckeye Conference Standings

x-Alliance – 12-2 (16-3)

x-Louisville – 12-2 (14-7)

Carrollton – 8-6 (11-10)

Minerva – 8-6 (13-9)

Marlington – 6-8 (9-12)

Salem – 4-10 (9-12)

West Branch – 3-11 (8-12)

Canton South – 3-11 (5-15)