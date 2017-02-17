Youngstown pizza shop robbed, suspect said he had a gun

A worker at Oven Fresh Pizza on South Avenue was rattled after a man walked in and demanded money from the cash register

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker at Oven Fresh Pizza on South Avenue was rattled after a man walked in and demanded money from the cash register.

According to a police report, the man came into the restaurant Wednesday at about 6 p.m. and told the clerk, “I have a gun in my pocket and I want you to open the register or do I have to pull it out?”

The clerk gave the suspect $450 from the register and the man took off on foot.

The clerk told police the suspect was wearing a red hoodie and jeans. Officers searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.

The clerk said she never saw a gun.

