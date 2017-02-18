American Red Cross still in need of blood donors

Since the beginning of this year, harsh weather and the flu have contributed to the blood shortage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is still in critical need of blood donations.

Since the beginning of this year, harsh weather and the flu have contributed to the blood shortage, causing blood drives to be cancelled.

This has resulted in thousands of uncollected donations.

Christina Gargas from the American Red Cross says a person has to be at least 110 pounds, 17 years old (or 16 with parent consent) and in good health to donate.

One blood donation can save up to three lives.

American Red Cross’ website offers a list of places to donate. People just need to enter their zip code to find drives near them.

