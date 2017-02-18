Boardman crime activity: Man arrested after carrying gun in Walmart

Monday, February 13

4 p.m. – 200 block of Shields Rd., police said a meth lab was discovered in a padlocked garage during a search of a home.

Tuesday, February 14

12:50 p.m. – 8100 block of South Ave., Direct Auto Sales and Leasing reported that someone stole a red 1999 Ford F250. Police said surveillance video showed a man taking the truck.

2:45 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Timothy Jacobs arrested and charged with theft. Police said Jacobs concealed several greeting cards from Kohl’s in his jacket and left the store without paying. When confronted, police said Jacobs ran through the parking lot and into the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant. He was found in the bathroom and arrested.

3:45 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Austin Trgovcich, 23, turned himself in on a charge of making false alarms. An Uber driver said he picked up Trgovcich on February 12, and Trgovcich said someone stabbed and shot him. Police questioned Trgovcich, who they said appeared to be highly intoxicated. He said he was jumped by four men with knives and baseball bats at O’Donold’s in Youngstown. O’Donold’s denied any incident happening there, and staff at the hospital said Trgovcich’s bandage was covered in ketchup, not blood.

5:50 p.m. – 800 block of Southwestern Run, a woman told police that money and jewelry were stolen from her home. She said she came home to find her door had been forced open.

7:32 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Drive, a woman reported that her wallet was stolen while she was returning an item at Walmart. She noticed the wallet was missing when she got to the customer service counter.

8:41 p.m. – 6200 block of Market St., police were sent to the Travelers Inn for a fight between two men in which one was hit in the head with a lamp. Due to conflicting statements made by the men involved and no other witnesses, no one was charged.

Wednesday, February 15

8:03 a.m. – 1200 block of Doral Drive, Arthur Goldberg, II, 27, of Hubbard, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and charged with possession of marijuana. Police said they were called to investigate a man that was “passed out” in a vehicle in Walmart’s parking lot. Goldberg told police that he was just sleeping and waiting for his wife, who was shopping. His wife, 33-year-old Jennifer Richards-Goldberg, was also arrested on a warrant and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of narcotics after she was found with unpaid merchandise, a police report said. Police said she had several bulges in her coat and an officer found an article of clothing. Richards-Goldberg said she was trying the item on and forgot to pay for it, but police said several hair bands were found in her bra.

9:50 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Drive, Christopher Adams, 21, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police said Adams was found to be carrying a loaded handgun, two loaded magazines and a knife in Walmart despite the fact that he didn’t have a concealed carry permit. Adams told police he was engaging in “open carry” and that officers were violating his right to carry a firearm. Police said the weapons were concealed under a coat, however.

10:06 a.m. – 4400 block of Southern Blvd., a woman reported that her car was stolen from her driveway by two men when she went inside to get something. The car was later found with a flat fire near the railroad tracks at Southern Boulevard and Lowell Avenue.

3:43 p.m. – 3200 block of Straley Lane, a man reported that the window of his father’s car had been broken. He didn’t think anything of value was inside.

9:12 p.m. – 6200 block of Market St., Scott Bowden, 32, of Canfield, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bowden was arrested while police were investigating a suspicious person banging on doors at the Travelers Inn. Police said a bag of marijuana and scale was found in his car.

9:50 a.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., a student at Boardman High School reported that his Beats headphones were stolen from a gym locker.

10:38 p.m. – 600 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., a man reported that his wallet and phone were stolen while he was at Camelot Lanes, and his credit card was then used at Camelot Lanes to make two purchases. Police were given the description of a suspect who had used a card. The man also reported that someone had drawn the initials “A.V” in the snow on the windshield of his car, along with a drawing of male genitalia.

Thursday, February 16

10 a.m. – 1300 block of Doral Drive, a woman reported that her cane was stolen from a buggy. She said she had accidentally left the cane in the buggy but it was gone when she returned. It was the second time it happened, she said.

8:14 p.m. – 6000 block of Applecrest Ct., a woman reported that someone tried to pry open the door to her apartment.