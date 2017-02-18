Boardman runs away from Harding for Sectional Win

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman girls basketball team opened their postseason run with a 68-42 win over Warren Harding Saturday in a Division I Sectional Semifinal at Boardman High School.

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead and went into halftime up 31-15. A big 3rd quarter extended that lead to 51-22 heading into the final frame.

Boardman was led by four double-digit scorers, led by Lauren Gabriele with a game-high 18 points. Jenna Vivo had 16 points, Lauren Pavlansky 15, and Alicia Saxton finished with 11.

Warren Harding was led by Toni Donaldson with 14 points, while Kia Allen added 13. The Raiders finish the season at 10-13 overall.

The Spartans (13-10) are a 5 seed in the Division I Akron District, and will face 3rd seeded Austintown Fitch next Thursday at 7 PM at Fitch High School.