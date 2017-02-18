Boardman Subaru to show off recent renovations at Saturday open house

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – To show off Boardman Subaru’s newest renovations, the car dealership is holding an open house on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rob Fellman, Boardman Subaru’s owner, explained how the building was expanded.

“We started with acquiring some properties — a new parking lot, some lights, expanded our service department, expanded our showroom … our offices moved upstairs, we have a new conference room, a beautiful waiting area and customer lounge. It’s allowed us to put up to 10 to 11 cars in our showroom,” he said.

The space has more than tripled, being at 40,000 square feet with eight acres of parking for new cars.

Fellman is expecting the inventory to grow as well, as much as it can.

“Subaru has been fortunate and we’ve been fortunate that we sell every car we get. So we get more cars and they come in and they go. Subaru has been able to help us with some additional inventory because we did expand,” he said.

Fellman bought the dealership in 2004 and in 2005 he acquired the Subaru franchise. The first set of renovations was back in 2007 and 10 years later the lot was renovated again.

Fellman also said the business itself keeps growing. He believes they are very fortunate and have great employees.

“The Subaru line has been rated the safest vehicle according to the Institute of Insurance. Kelly Blue Book rates it the most trusted value. They keep their highest resale value. All-wheel drive is standard on the cars,” he said.

Boardman Subaru is located at 7811 South Avenue.

