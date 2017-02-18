Mill Creek Park hosts photo exhibit, book sale as sun shines

The Nature Photography Exhibit opened to the public, held at Ford Nature Center

Saturday, some people went to Mill Creek Park to enjoy the weather. Others went to check out some gorgeous pictures.

Nature Photography Exhibit opened to the public on Saturday. It’s being held at Ford Nature Center in the park.

The exhibit features original photos from amateur photographers in many different categories — including plants, people and wildlife.

The first-place winner said she took her award-winning photo on a foggy day in the park.

“This was taken at Lake Glacier,” Diane Beatty said. “My eye caught the reflection of the way that tree was and so I actually stopped and took it.”

The exhibit will be open until March 12. Admission is free.

Mill Creek Park also opened the Twice Loved Book Sale at Fellows Riverside Gardens on Saturday.

mill creek booksThere are different books and magazines on plants, gardening, cooking and more.

The proceeds from the sale will benefit the Maxine Antonucci Library.

The sale runs Saturday through Feb. 26 from 10 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

