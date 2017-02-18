Sargento expands cheese recall, cuts ties with Indiana-based supplier

The company expanded its recall to include seven additional kinds of cheese

Annette Eigenberger watches shredded cheese come out of a chute at the Sargento Cheese Company on Friday, Nov. 12, 2010, in Plymouth, Wis. While the sluggish economy has taken a toll on manufacturing and related industries, one sector has remained a bright spot over the last few years: food production. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Sargento Foods Inc. is expanding a voluntary recall of some cheeses due to a possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled some cheeses Feb. 10, but expanded the recall Friday to include products produced on the same line.

Sargento says it also cut ties with Indiana-based Deutsch Kase Haus, the supplier of the cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been confirmed.

The additional products include: 8-ounce packages of Sargento’s Sliced Colby, Sliced Muenster, Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 7.5-ounce packages of Sliced Pepper Jack and 6.67-ounce packages of Sliced Tomato and Basil Jack.

The affected cheeses have various sell-by dates. To see if a product is part of the recall, and to see previously recalled items, visit Sargento’s website.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

