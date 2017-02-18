Some Ohio counties fell victim to recent cybercrime attacks

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) – Some local governments in Ohio have been among the thousands of victims of a cybercrime threat known as “ransomware” that spread rapidly last year.

Columbiana is one of three counties that has been attacked in Ohio.

The Newark Advocate reports that ransomware is often launched from outside the country and comes in the form of a computer virus that freezes a computer system until a ransom is paid.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently released a report stating that more than 4,000 ransomware attacks have occurred daily since Jan. 1, 2016.

Computer security firm Symantec found that the average ransom demand is $679.

The newspaper reports Licking and Marion counties in Ohio have also experienced ransomware attacks in recent years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)