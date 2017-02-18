Storm Team 27: A sunny weekend ahead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Great weather is expected for the weekend. It will be mostly sunny today with a few scattered clouds. Temperatures will climg into the upper 50s to near 60. The record high for today is 59° set in 2011. Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday with skies becoming partly sunny. The above average temperatures will stick around for much of the workweek.
Forecast:
Today: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 61
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 39
Sunday: Becoming party sunny.
High: 56
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 33
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 37
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers early. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 45
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 61 Low: 44
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 47
Saturday: Cloudy. Turning colder with a chance for showers. (40%)
High: 40 and Falling. Low: 39
