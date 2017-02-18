Storm Team 27: A sunny weekend ahead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Great weather is expected for the weekend. It will be mostly sunny today with a few scattered clouds. Temperatures will climg into the upper 50s to near 60. The record high for today is 59° set in 2011. Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday with skies becoming partly sunny. The above average temperatures will stick around for much of the workweek.

Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 61

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 39

Sunday: Becoming party sunny.

High: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers late day. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 37

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers early. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 61 Low: 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 47

Saturday: Cloudy. Turning colder with a chance for showers. (40%)

High: 40 and Falling. Low: 39

