Storm Team 27: Clouds to start Sunday but sunshine returns

Tonight we are going to start off with mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30’s. Clouds will start to build in by morning but will taper off by lunch. Highs will be in the upper 50’s. Then for Monday more sunshine is in the forecast with highs continuing in the upper 50’s through most of the week. We are also tracking showers to move through on Tuesday but we will be dry Wednesday. By the end of the week temperatures will climb into the 60’s and there is a chance for more rain and the possibility of storms on Friday. Then a cold front will pass which will drop temperatures to average on Saturday with the chance for snow.

Forecast:

Saturday night:  Mostly clear.
Low:   39

Sunday:   Becoming party sunny.
High:   58

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
High:   57    Low:   31

Tuesday:   Partly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   58    Low:   37

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   61    Low:   47

Thursday:   Partly sunny.  Slight chance for rain showers.  (30% PM)
High:   60    Low:   48

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   64    Low:   46

Saturday:   Most cloudy.  Turning colder with a chance for  snow showers.  (40%)
High:   43 (Falling)  Low:  43

