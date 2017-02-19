3 charged after decomposing body found in apartment

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) – Two people have been charged with homicide and a third with abuse of a corpse following the discovery of a decomposing body in a western Pennsylvania apartment.

Police in Allegheny County said the body of 51-year-old Ronald Peless was found Thursday in McKees Rocks “in an advanced stage of decomposition” wrapped in what appeared to be a blanket tied with electrical cord.

The medical examiner’s office said Peless died of stab wounds to the head, neck, body and extremities.

Authorities charged 60-year-old Robert Davies and 45-year-old Shelia Wagner with homicide, conspiracy and evidence-tampering and 50-year-old Jeffrey Tyniec with abuse of a corpse.

WPXI-TV reports that Wagner and Davies both denied involvement. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Tyniec and a number listed in his name wasn’t in service.

This story has been corrected to note the dateline is McKees Rocks rather than Pittsburgh.

