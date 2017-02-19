3 charged after decomposing body found in apartment

Police in Allegheny County said the body was found wrapped in what appeared to be a blanket tied with an electrical cord

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) – Two people have been charged with homicide and a third with abuse of a corpse following the discovery of a decomposing body in a western Pennsylvania apartment.

Police in Allegheny County said the body of 51-year-old Ronald Peless was found Thursday in McKees Rocks “in an advanced stage of decomposition” wrapped in what appeared to be a blanket tied with electrical cord.

The medical examiner’s office said Peless died of stab wounds to the head, neck, body and extremities.

Authorities charged 60-year-old Robert Davies and 45-year-old Shelia Wagner with homicide, conspiracy and evidence-tampering and 50-year-old Jeffrey Tyniec with abuse of a corpse.

WPXI-TV reports that Wagner and Davies both denied involvement. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Tyniec and a number listed in his name wasn’t in service.
This story has been corrected to note the dateline is McKees Rocks rather than Pittsburgh.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

