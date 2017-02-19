Diane M. Flaviani Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Diane M. Flaviani, 57, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland a caring and loving center.

She was the second oldest of four children born October 19, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Christine Flaviani.

She was a 1977 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

After graduating high school, she went to college and received an Associate’s Degree inBusiness and Health from Kent State University and also attended Ashland University and Youngstown state University.

Diane loved camping, fishing, bowling, playing cards, casinos, her family and friends and enjoyed life.

Diane is survived by her mother, Christine H. Flaviani; brothers, Joseph (Laurie) Flaviani, Jr. of North Carolina and Dominic A. Flaviani of Warren; a sister, Janet (Michael) Yaksic of Warren; nieces and nephews, Curtis Flaviani, Adam Yaksic, Kelly (Matthew) Burgess, Erica (Sami)Hussaini, Heather Kos, Peyton Williams, Elijah Flaviani, Ameila Burgess and Audrianna Flaviani.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call Thursday, February 23, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Burial will be in all Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Diane’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd. Warren, Ohio 44483.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hamrock, the Hope Center Staff, the Hospice Center in Poland and her friends for all their support and care for Diane.

