Doris Hull Ogle Obituary

MEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m Saturday, February 25 at Grace Church, 140 S. Main Street, Columbiana for Doris Hull Ogle, 81 of New Waterford who died early Sunday morning, February 19 at Crandall Medical Center.

Doris was born October 30, 1935 in New Waterford, a daughter of the late Elmer O. and Myrtle R. (Bretz) Hull and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from New Waterford High School in 1953 and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2014 for Service to the Community. Doris graduated from Hannah Mullins School of Nursing, Salem and was a registered nurse and had worked for Salem Area Visiting Nurses Association for over 30 years until she retired.

She was a member of Grace Church, the New Waterford Lions Club and was very active in the New Waterford Historical Society. Doris served on the New Waterford Village Council for the last 16 years, also serving as past president. Doris had a green thumb and had planted flowers in New Waterford and Columbiana and was very proud of the progress and improvements in the village. Doris liked to stay active and participated in a swim/exercise class with friends for over 20 years. Doris was also an expert on Monarch butterflies. She learned about their habitat, growing milk-weed and raising them through their entire life process. She shared her experience of raising Monarch butterflies by teaching classes as Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Doris leaves three sisters, Dorothy (Don) Merreot of Columbiana, Dolores (Charles) Whittington of Granville, Ohio and Marilyn (Y.T.) Chiu of Canfield; a sister-in-law, Patty Hull and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hull.

Friends may call on Friday, February 24 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Grace Church, Columbiana.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Grace Church of Columbiana, 140 S. Main Street, Columbiana, Ohio 44408 or to the Humane Society of Columbiana County, 1825 S. Lincoln Ave., Salem, Ohio 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.