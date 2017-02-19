Earliest opening day ever for Reserve Run Golf Course in Poland

As General Manager Michael Ferranti explained, much of his business depends on the weather

Reserve Run Golf Course opened its fairway earlier than normal this year, never having opened it in February before.

“Usually, February is absolutely a winter month and it’s our time to get ready for the season, but usually early March is the official start. The earlier the better but this is definitely a bonus,” he said.

Ferranti said he always watches the 10-day forecast to plan ahead, but right now is the perfect time to shake off that winter rust.

Reserve Run Golf Course is located at 625 E. Western Reserve Road.

