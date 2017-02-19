Hidden History: WKBN special in honor of Black History Month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News reporter Cameron O’Brien and anchor Mandy Noell hosted a special presentation Saturday night that aired on Fox Youngstown.

The 30-minute special, called Hidden History, honored Black History Month. The special took a look at some events in black history that impacted lives around the country, and even right here in the Valley.

O’Brien reported on three local stories, one about a section of the Underground Railroad in Salem, another about a local civil rights leader named Rev. Kenneth Simon and a final story about the history of the McGuffey Centre in Youngstown.

Nexstar affiliates from across the country contributed to writing national stories for the show.

The following is a complete list of the Hidden History stories:

The 30-minute special was sponsored by Attorney Elizabeth Bernard.