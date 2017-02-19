Hidden History: WKBN special in honor of Black History Month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News reporter Cameron O’Brien and anchor Mandy Noell hosted a special presentation Saturday night that aired on Fox Youngstown.
The 30-minute special, called Hidden History, honored Black History Month. The special took a look at some events in black history that impacted lives around the country, and even right here in the Valley.
O’Brien reported on three local stories, one about a section of the Underground Railroad in Salem, another about a local civil rights leader named Rev. Kenneth Simon and a final story about the history of the McGuffey Centre in Youngstown.
Nexstar affiliates from across the country contributed to writing national stories for the show.
The following is a complete list of the Hidden History stories:
- Traveling along Salem’s section of the Underground Railroad
- Youngstown civil rights leader ‘stood, even if he had to stand alone’
- Keeping the legacy of the McGuffey Centre alive
- Influence of Grambling coach remains strong
- A link that reaches from Georgetown to a piece of Louisiana land
- A spot along the Mississippi once offered a chance at freedom
- Plantation brings dark past into the light
- Blind prodigy almost never played a note
- Rare artifact recounts Central Illinois’ place in Underground Railroad
- Lesser-known stories brought to light at National Civil Rights Museum
- Sanitation strikers stood up, became symbols of the struggle
- Beale Street’s history preserved through music, stories
- BBQ served with a side of solidarity in Arkansas
The 30-minute special was sponsored by Attorney Elizabeth Bernard.
