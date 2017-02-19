To watch additional videos from the Hidden History special, visit WKBN.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News reporter Cameron O’Brien and anchor Mandy Noell hosted a special presentation Saturday night that aired on Fox Youngstown.
The 30-minute special, called Hidden History, honored Black History Month. The special took a look at some events in black history that impacted lives around the country, and even right here in the Valley.
O’Brien reported on three local stories:
Traveling along Salem’s section of the Underground Railroad
Youngstown civil rights leader ‘stood, even if he had to stand alone’
Keeping the legacy of the McGuffey Centre alive
Nexstar affiliates from across the country contributed to writing national stories for the show:
New York church provided refuge for slaves seeking freedom
Lesser-known stories brought to light at National Civil Rights Museum
Other Hidden History stories:
- Influence of Grambling coach remains strong
- A link that reaches from Georgetown to a piece of Louisiana land
- A spot along the Mississippi once offered a chance at freedom
- Plantation brings dark past into the light
- Blind prodigy almost never played a note
- Rare artifact recounts Central Illinois’ place in Underground Railroad
- Sanitation strikers stood up, became symbols of the struggle
- Beale Street’s history preserved through music, stories
- BBQ served with a side of solidarity in Arkansas
The 30-minute special was sponsored by Attorney Elizabeth Bernard.
1 thought on “Hidden History: WKBN special in honor of Black History Month”
