Hidden History: WKBN special in honor of Black History Month

To watch additional videos from the Hidden History special, visit WKBN.com.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News reporter Cameron O’Brien and anchor Mandy Noell hosted a special presentation Saturday night that aired on Fox Youngstown.

The 30-minute special, called Hidden History, honored Black History Month. The special took a look at some events in black history that impacted lives around the country, and even right here in the Valley.

O’Brien reported on three local stories:

Traveling along Salem’s section of the Underground Railroad

Youngstown civil rights leader ‘stood, even if he had to stand alone’

Keeping the legacy of the McGuffey Centre alive

Nexstar affiliates from across the country contributed to writing national stories for the show:

New York church provided refuge for slaves seeking freedom

Lesser-known stories brought to light at National Civil Rights Museum

Other Hidden History stories:

The 30-minute special was sponsored by Attorney Elizabeth Bernard.

.

