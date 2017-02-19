M. Louise “Sally” Rogers Obituary

VERNON, Ohio – M. Louise “Sally” Rogers, age 94, died on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at her home, with her family by her side.

She was born on August 24, 1922 in Orangeville, Ohio, a daughter of Ora V. (Holmes) and Earl Hipkins.

Mrs. Rogers was a 1940 graduate of Vernon High School.

On August 22, 1942 she married James E. Rogers.

A lifelong Vernon resident, Mrs. Rogers, was a homemaker.

She was a longtime member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

Mrs. Rogers enjoyed traveling, camping and sewing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, James E. Rogers; two sisters, Hazel Bush and Elizabeth “Clara” Hipkins and five brothers, Russell Hipkins, Garold Hipkins, Donald Hipkins, Richard Hipkins and Roy Hipkins.

Survivors include two sons, Ronald L. (Diane) Rogers of Vernon, Ohio and Thomas J. (Lois) Rogers of Kinsman, Ohio; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert A. Hipkins of Katonah, New York.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 24 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gordon J. Ferguson officiating.

Burial will follow in West View Cemetery, Vernon Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Vernon United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, PO Box 67 Orangeville, OH 44453 or to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here