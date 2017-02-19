Michael “Mickey” Charles McNally Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Michael “Mickey” Charles McNally, 71, peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by his family at Hospice House on Sunday, February 19, 2017, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Born on April 11, 1945, in Youngstown, to the late John “Jack” and Mary (Shea) McNally, Mickey was a lifelong area resident and member of the Cathedral at St. Columba’s.

Mickey grew up in a household surrounded by music and his Irish heritage. He loved all types of music and began playing the clarinet at age four and later the guitar. He especially loved to hear his brother, Barry McNally, perform, as well as his sisters, Colleen McNally-Harris and Sharyn Chrystal, sing Celtic and religious hymns.

Mickey graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1963.

After graduating from Mooney, he began working at Sheet & Tube before volunteering for the draft and proudly serving his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

After serving in the military, Mickey returned to Youngstown, where he took much pride in his professional successes and entrepreneurial endeavors. He started his career at City Loan in Youngstown, while studying at Youngstown State University, where he earned his business degree. During his undergraduate studies, he held positions at C. Tennant & Sons in Warren and at National Strapping in Youngstown.

He was always driven to own his own business and was blessed with a constant drive and ability to adapt to whatever a situation may require. He owned a number of successful businesses throughout his life, beginning with Bayberry Flowers and Photography that he started with his wife and sisters. He then moved on to own and operate McNally’s Loretta Fitch Flowers in Youngstown and Coitsville. He began a nationwide florist directory known as, “The Mere-Shan Directory,” that was a highly referred to source for the industry.

He then became interested in the telecommunications industry and eventually began his own businesses known as Key Communications, LLC, and Telecommunications Marketing Associates, Inc., where it became and continues to be one of the region’s largest telecommunications sub-agents, winning multiple local, regional and national awards. In addition, he was a managing partner of Offsite Data Protection Services, which proudly serves the Midwest with offsite data storage for small and medium-sized businesses.

He was a problem solver and dedicated himself to his family and friends, priding himself on creating a family environment in all of his business endeavors.

He loved sports and imparted a love of sports to his children and grandchildren. He coached softball and girls basketball for many years and until recently, was able to coach his grandson’s basketball team. He loved his interactions with the kids and teaching them not only athletic skills but also skills to succeed in life.

He was a dedicated family man and rarely missed an event of his children or grandchildren.

In addition to his wife of 47 years, whom he married June 21, 1969, Eileen Rose Hanysh; he leaves two children, Dr. Shannon (Thomas) McNally-Velasquez and Dr. Meredythe “Mimi” (Jeffrey) McNally-Ryznar, both of Boardman; as well as his grandchildren, Michael “Mickey” Velasquez, Maeryn Ryznar and Kyra Ryznar; a sister, Sharyn (William) Chrystal of Poland and a sister, Colleen (David) Harris of Canfield; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Patrick McNally.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin Wednesday, February 22 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral Church.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley, Dr. Medford Mashburn and Michael’s home hospice nurse, Leslie, as well as all of the staff at Hospice House for sharing their kindness and compassionate care for Mickey and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in remembrance of Michael McNally.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 21 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.