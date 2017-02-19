Pilot, 25, killed in Ohio plane crash

It happened around 4 p.m. about a mile north of I-70 in Harmony Township

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old pilot died after crashing into a Clark County field Sunday afternoon.

FAA records indicate it was a fixed wing single-engine plane that went down. It’s listed as an experimental, amateur built aircraft.

The aircraft is registered to a Ronald B. Spier of Springfield. 2 NEWS is working to confirm whether the man it’s registered to is the victim.

Officials say no one witnessed the crash, however, drivers on I-70 saw the mangled plane in the field and called 911.

Some passersby jumped the fence to see if they could help the victim who died on impact, according to officials.

The plane took off from a nearby flying field, which is a small landing field for aircraft,with short runways and more limited servicing facilities than an airport.

The FAA and the NTSB are expected to investigate the cause of the crash Monday morning.

