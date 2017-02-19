Storm Team 27: Heat continues for Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For our work week expect the heat to continue. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the low 60s through Friday. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday but the heaviest rain will come Friday. There is even a chance for storms Friday afternoon. Then heading into the weekend a cold front will move in and winter will return but not last long. Lows will only be below freezing for the weekend and by next week the warmer temperatures will return.

Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy.

High: 59

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 32

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 57

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 46

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 47

Saturday: Most cloudy. Turning colder with a chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 41 (Falling) Low: 41

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 24

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

