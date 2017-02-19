Storm Team 27: More mild weather ahead

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

The nice weather will continue for the second half of the weekend. There will be some clouds around to start this morning, but expect sunny skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will return to the upper 50s. It will be quiet and clear overnight with temperatures dropping back to the lower 30s. Expect a sunny to start the workweek with highs in the upper 50s. The mild weather will stick around through the end of the workweek.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 59

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 32

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 57

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 46

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 47

Saturday: Most cloudy. Turning colder with a chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 41 (Falling) Low: 41

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 24

