9-hour hostage situation in Kent ends in death of suspect

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – A man died in Kent following a nine-hour standoff.

WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland is reporting police and SWAT teams were called just after noon to the Villages of Franklin apartment complex where they say a man was holding a woman hostage in the laundry room.

Officers evacuated the apartment complex and attempted to negotiate with the suspect for several hours.

The standoff ended about 9 p.m. Police said the suspect was deceased but did not say how he died.

The hostage was taken to an area hospital but was not injured.