AAA study: Millennials top list of worst-behaved drivers

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report is shedding some light on drivers we often share the road with. According to AAA, 88 percent of young millennials between the ages of 19 and 24 are taking part in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel every 30 days.

“The fact that this particular group of young people, they believe it’s totally acceptable behavior and that’s what’s very concerning.”

One of those risky behaviors may not surprise you at all — distracted driving.

“It’s not just texting. It’s Facebook updates, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, whatever else the case may be. They are using all kinds of things now,” said driving instructor Jyreek Ellerbe.

Some are also running red lights.

“They tend to speed, go faster,” said Fran Mayko with AAA Northeast. “Especially in residential areas where you need to be very careful.”

But millennials aren’t the only ones. The AAA report also found 75 percent of drivers between the ages of 40 and 59 are guilty of the same thing.

It serves as a reminder for people of all ages to keep their eyes on the road.

