Allergy sufferers are in for a brutal spring season

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Doctors say the unseasonably warm weather we’ve had here in the Valley could lead to a brutal allergy season.

WKBN 27 First News has received several pictures through our Report it tab of plants and trees starting to bud due to the spring-like weather.

Doctors say the unusual warmth could mean an earlier and stronger allergy season.

Dr. Asif Khan, with the Asthma and Allergy Center in Youngstown, explained that people are dealing with mold allergies due to the mild weather.

Typically, the dry air during the winter suppresses the mold. But the ground hasn’t had much of a chance to freeze, and there’s been a lot of rain and moisture in the air.

Dr. Khan said that the growing cycle for grass will likely start sooner, meaning it will align with the time that people typically start feeling the impacts of tree allergies. He called that a double whammy for allergy sufferers.

“With these fluctuating temperatures, we are going to be wanting to open the windows. That’s probably not the best idea for allergy sufferers,” Kahn said. You want to make sure you have a way to filter the air in your house like a filter on your furnace or a stand-alone heap filter.

Kahn also recommends using a dehumidifier to help with mold allergies.

If you normally suffer from spring allergies, Kahn suggests beginning your spring allergy medication now. The season will be hitting soon and he says your body needs time to adjust to the treatment.