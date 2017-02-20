Animal Charity vet warns pet owners to watch for ticks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warm weather could mean that bugs and ticks are out earlier than usual.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ticks are most active April through September, but they could come out earlier with temperatures in the 60s this week.

Veterinarians say ticks can be anywhere in Ohio, but they’re usually found in tall grasses and wooded areas. They advise checking your pet’s fur every time they come inside. If you find a tick, you should use tweezers to remove it.

“The biggest thing is keeping an eye on that spot where the tick was, make sure it’s not looking red or super inflamed. If it is, bring them into the vet,” said Animal Charity Veterinarian Jennifer Kotouch.

There is also preventative over-the-counter medicines that you can use such as Frontline. They’re found in most pet shops, or you can ask your vet for them.

The CDC recommends avoiding wooded areas and using repellents that contain 20 to 30 percent DEET to avoid contact with ticks.

The agency recommended the following tips for tick removal:

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth-parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth-parts with tweezers. If you are unable to remove the mouth easily with clean tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal.

After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water.

Dispose of a live tick by submersing it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag/container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet. Never crush a tick with your fingers.

You can find more information on ticks on the CDC’s website.