Body found in burning SUV on Youngstown's east side

The Mahoning County Coroner is working to identify the person, but police are investigating the case as a homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police officers are trying to determine who was found in a burning car on the city’s east side.

The body was found in a newer Chevy Tahoe near Edgar Avenue. Firefighters were called out to put out the fire on Monday morning.

The Mahoning County Coroner is working to identify the person, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Those with information on the vehicle or recent missing persons are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department.

Police said they believe the SUV wasn’t there long before the fire started.

