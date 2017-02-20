Brothers arrested in Youngstown, mom runs behind police on foot chase

Angel Brito was arrested during a short foot chase

Angel and Luis Brito were arrested in Youngstown.
L: Angel Brito; L: Luis Brito

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two brothers were arrested in Youngstown Saturday after a short foot chase involving police, the suspects and their mother.

Police say they were patrolling a known drug area of the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority residences in Brier Hill when they observed several people standing outside of an SUV.

As police were questioning the individuals, a man, later identified as 23-year-old Luis Brito, came out of a residence and accused officers of “picking on his brother.,” who was standing by the SUV, according to a police report.

Officers picked up two marijuana blunts that were next to Brito’s brother, 24-year-old Angel Brito, and asked him to turn around to be handcuffed.

Angel Brito took off and a foot chased ensued. Brito’s mother also took off following police in the foot chase.

Police caught up with Brito and ordered him to the ground with a taser, according to the report.

All the time, Luis Brito was yelling at officers and encroaching on their arrest of Angel Brito.

A search of Angel Brito uncovered a green pill bottle with “Sour D” suspected marijuana, 8 alprazolam pills, and .22 caliber bullets. Police also uncovered a .22 revolver with live rounds in it in the area of the police chase, according to the report.

Angel Brito was arrested and charged with drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business.

Luis Brito was also arrested and charged with obstructing official business.

