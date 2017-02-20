Catherine R. Runion Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Catherine R. Runion passed away Monday, February 20, 2017 at her home.

Catherine was born July 5, 1943 in Grafton, West Virginia a daughter of the late Archie and Madeline (Crabtree) Harris.

Catherine retired from James A. Garfield High School as a custodian.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Zelma Runion and Melissa Runion both of Warren; her sons, Archie Runion of Birmingham, Alabama, John Runion of Lake Milton, Joe Runion of Warren and Paul Towns of Monongah, West Virginia; one sister, Betty Male of Pruntytown, West Virginia; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Lee Runion, whom she married in 1970 and passed away in 1973 and one brother.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.