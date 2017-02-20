Despite rumors, Antone’s owner says business isn’t closing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rumors began circulating on social media this weekend that Antone’s banquet center in Boardman was closing.

The news prompted many to question if their events and wedding would be in jeopardy. Several people posted to Antone’s Facebook page asking about events that they said were suddenly canceled.

First news spoke with Antone’s owner today who said the business is not closing. He said two events are taking place at the banquet center this weekend.

WKBN will have more tonight on how the rumor got started and what the owners have to say about the future of the banquet center.

