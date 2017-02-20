Filter politics off your social media feed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents Day is a time to celebrate our nation’s leaders, but not everyone is happy with the current political climate, and many take to social media to express their displeasure.

Chances are, you have seen a political rant or two on social media that you disagree with. Now, there’s a way to filter through those political rants.

“People have very strong feelings about the way things occurred any the way things are going, I watch, but I tend to be my own filter,” said Steven Delfino of Springfield.

If you want to add a filter for social media, it’s called Social Fixer, and they claim to take politics out of your feed. With this filter on, you can check off a box that will sort through anything that has to do with the 2016 election or politics in 2017 in general, and it will then take them off your Facebook feed.

“Politics is politics, some people are done with all the politics and what’s going on. Everyone has a right to say what they want and feel, and I think it’s a good thing. Filters work in one way and they really upset people in another way,” said Greg Abdella of Holland.”

According to a study by the American Psychological Association, people are saying they are more stressed now than they have been in quite some time. Fifty-seven percent of Americans said that the political climate is a very significant source of stress.

