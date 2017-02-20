Girard’s strike: Local bowler holds 2 world records

Adam Barta, of Girard, holds the Guinness Book of World Records for most pins in an hour and most strikes in an hour

Adam Barta, of Girard, holds two world records in bowling.


GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Did you know one of the best bowlers in the world lives in Girard? Adam Barta holds two world records and can compete with the best of them.

Adam started bowling around the age of 5 but became really good in his teens.

“That’s when I had my first 300, when I was 15.”

After his interview with us, Adam stepped up to a lane and rolled a strike — then another, and another, and another.

There was a post on social media about him during the Warren City Championships, boasting the 194 “300” games in his career. Adam said they don’t keep records for that but if they did, 194 would be close.

He does, however, hold the Guinness Book of World Records for most pins in an hour — 2,708 — and most strikes in an hour — 191.

“I like to get as many people involved in bowling as I can,” Adam said. “What bowling struggles with is getting the outside world to understand the bowling world.”

Outside of his family, Adam said bowling is what he lives for.

“Bowling’s been my passion, my love…it’s something that’s always going to be.”

He also has a passion for giving back, even donning a jersey with the picture of a girl who, before dying of cancer, was the recipient of money raised when Adam set the most strikes record.

His next record may come in the fall — most pins in 24 hours.

“It will be for people affected by cancer, purely just to help people out,” Adam said.

Monday night, he made 20 strikes in a row, then 24 — back-to-back perfect games. Then he left the 10 pin.

Adam put on a show, finishing with 28 strikes in a row.

