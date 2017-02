NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is beginning a drain cleaning project along Route 422.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, part of a single lane of route 422 will be blocked off.

That lane restriction runs about 2-and-a-half-miles between Pulaski Road and Harbor Road.

Crews will be improving drainage systems and cleaning pipes in that area.

The project will continue through the end of March.