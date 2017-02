2016-17 McDonald Boys’ Basketball: Regular Season in Review

Head Coach: Jeff Rasile

Record: 21-1 (10-0), ITCL Blue Tier Champion

Next Game: host Heartland Christian on February 28 (Sectional Semifinal)

Road to the Regionals: Struthers District

Sectional Semifinal on February 28

Game 1: #12 Leetonia at #7 Valley Christian

Game 2: #10 Jackson-Milton at #8 Southern

Game 3: #11 East Canton at #3 Wellsville

Game 4: #6 Lowellville at #5 Sebring

Game 5: #13 Mathews at #9 Heritage Christian

Game 6: #11 Heartland Christian at #1 McDonald

Sectional Final on March 3

Game 7: Game 1 winner at #2 Western Reserve

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 9: Game 4 winner at #4 Lisbon

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

District Semifinal

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 pm on March 6

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 pm on March 7

District Championship on March 10

Remaining Winners, 7 p.m.

The champion advances to play the Orwell champion in the Regional Semifinal

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 89.7

Rebounding: 32.1

Three-Point Percentage: 40.2%

Free Throw Percentage: 72.0%

Scoring Defense: 60.8

Individual Statistics

Scoring

Zach Rasile – 19.7

Braedon Poole – 18.0

Joe Ragazzine – 16.2

Dylan Portolese – 14.5

Evan Magill – 9.5

Caleb Emerson – 8.1

Rebounding

Evan Magill – 9.3

Dylan Portolese – 6.7

Braedon Poole – 6.5

Josh Celli – 3.7

Joe Ragazzine – 2.8

Assists

Evan Magill – 7.1

Zach Rasile – 3.8

Dylan Portolese – 3.7

Steals

Evan Magill – 2.9

Dylan Portolese – 2.8

Zach Rasile – 2.7

Braedon Poole – 2.5

Josh Celli – 1.9

Field Goal Percentage

Dylan Portolese – 58.2% (124-213)

Josh Celli – 57.8% (26-45)

Braedon Poole – 57.3% (149-260)

Evan Magill – 54.2% (71-131)

Joe Ragazzine – 46.7% (120-257)

Zach Rasile – 46.4% (142-306)

Three-Point Percentage

Zach Rasile – 43.8% (113-258)

Joe Ragazzine – 41.2% (49-119)

Caleb Emerson – 36.4% (40-110)

Braedon Poole – 32.0% (9-28)

Dylan Portolese – 27.6% (8-29)

Free Throw Percentage

Zach Rasile – 87.8% (36-41)

Joe Ragazzine – 87.2% (68-78)

Evan Magill – 71.3% (67-94)

Braedon Poole – 70.4% (69-98)

Dylan Portolese – 68.5% (63-92)

2016-17 Results

Blue Devils 92 Sebring 54

Blue Devils 78 Springfield 68

Blue Devils 96 Western Reserve 80

Blue Devils 94 Jackson-Milton 67

Blue Devils 131 Mineral Ridge 65$

Blue Devils 90 Lisbon 71

Blue Devils 81 Lowellville 35#

Blue Devils 91 East Palestine 69

Blue Devils 74 Sebring 51

South Range 73 Blue Devils 66 OT

Blue Devils 87 Western Reserve 80 OT@

Blue Devils 77 Girard 72

Blue Devils 89 Wellsville 80

Blue Devils 72 Jackson-Milton 58%

Blue Devils 90 Southern 54^

Blue Devils 82 Niles 58

Blue Devils 77 Leetonia 46

Blue Devils 111 Mineral Ridge 60

Blue Devils 105 Crestview 43

Blue Devils 75 Lowellville 48

Blue Devils 123 Columbiana 45&

Blue Devils 92 United 60*

*-Zach Rasile connected on 8 three-point shots (26 points)

&-Zach Rasile helps McDonald with 11 three-point baskets in their 123 point performance

^-Zach Rasile hits 10 three-pointers

%-Joe Ragazzine scores 30

@-Braedon Poole leads the Devils past Reserve in overtime with 27 points

#-Dylan Portolese and Braedon Poole each score 25

$-Zach Rasile goes for 34 while Joe Ragazzine and Braedon Poole both score 24

2016-17 ITCL Blue Tier Standings

x-McDonald – 10-0 (21-1)

Western Reserve – 8-2 (17-4)

Sebring – 5-5 (11-11)

Lowellville – 5-5 (11-11)

Jackson-Milton – 1-9 (6-15)

Mineral Ridge – 1-9 (1-20)

By the Numbers

Last 2 Seasons Overall (2015-17): 44-5 (89.8%)

20-wins in 4 of the last 5 seasons

Last 5 Seasons Overall (2012-17): 105-20 (84.0%)

8 League Championships in last 9 seasons

League Record – last 9 seasons: 105-13 (89.0%)

Comparing last year to this year

Double-digit scorers: 4 in 2015-16; 5 in 2016-17

…2015-16: Jake Reckard – 14.8, Evan Magill – 11.1, Dylan Portolese – 10.3, Braedon Poole – 10.2; 2016-17: Zach Rasile – 19.7, Braedon Poole – 18.0, Joe Ragazzine – 16.2, Dylan Portolese – 14.5, Evan Magill – 9.5

Three-Point Shooting (as a team): 27.5% last season; this year – 40.2%…Zach Rasile has made 113 three-point baskets (a Mahoning Valley record for a single season).

Free Throw Shooting (as a team): 65.0% last season; this year – 72.0%…Braedon Poole was the team leader in 2015-16 by shooting 77.3% from the line. This season, the Devils have a pair who has shot better than 87% (Zach Rasile, 87.8%; Joe Ragazzine, 87.2%).