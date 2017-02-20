Mom, 6 kids safe after weekend arson fire in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle mother and her six children are safe Monday because they were not home over the weekend when their house caught on fire.

Investigators are calling the Saturday morning fire at 935 Maryland Avenue arson.

“I mean, I’ve never seen a fire like that in my life,” said William Trott, who lives across the street.

The outside of the house is completely charred and the inside is totally gutted. Two days after the fire, soot can still be seen on the ground and porch.

Trott said the scene woke him up.

“I said, ‘Oh my god!’ I was praying those six kids weren’t in that house. The whole house was up, from the bottom to top.”

Trott said it was so intense and he was “scared to death.”

“If those kids were in there, there’s nobody surviving that fire.”

The flames spilled over to another neighbor’s house, melting the siding and causing a bedroom window to explode.

“Our initial on-duty crews were able to get there rapidly and get water on the fire quickly. We were able to keep the damage to the neighboring house as small as we could,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Patrone.

He said most of the house is unlivable due to the extensive fire damage.

The fire brought power lines down, too. The New Castle Fire Department said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after he got hurt handling a line.

The fire is still under investigation. No details related to the arson are being released just yet.

