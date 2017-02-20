Owner of 9 local Perkins restaurants files for bankruptcy

Unique Ventures Group owes $2.2 million in general accounts payable and $1.8 million in back taxes, according to the bankruptcy filing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh-based company that owns 28 Perkins restaurants, including nine around the Youngstown area, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The following Perkins restaurants are owned by Unique Ventures Group:

  • Austintown
  • Boardman
  • Canfield
  • Greenville, Pa.
  • Grove City, Pa.
  • New Castle
  • Niles
  • Sharon
  • Warren — Elm Road

Along with the Perkins restaurants, the company also owns 10 Burger Kings in the Cleveland area and the Damon’s Grill trademark.

Unique Ventures made the filing in the bankruptcy court in Pittsburgh.

According to the filing, Unique Ventures owes $2.2 million in general accounts payable and another $1.8 million in back taxes.

The filing also stated the company had “major issues with inaccurate bookkeeping.”

