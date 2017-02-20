Philomina D. Hogan Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – Philomina D. Hogan, 87, of Girard, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Philomina was born October 28, 1929 in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of James and Rose (Ruggiero) Ezzo.

She and her late husband, Jack, owned and operated Hogan’s Market in Girard from 1977-1993.

Philomina was a member of St. Rose Church.

She enjoyed camping, playing bingo and going to the casinos.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Deborah Emery of Girard, Roseann (Galen) Detwiler of Liberty Township and Kathleen (James) Milliron of Niles; sister, Mary Petravich of Liberty Township; grandchildren, Tara, Ashley, Adam, Alexis, Brittany and Hayley; eight great-grandchildren and her dog, Abby.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John “Jack” Hogan, whom she married June 12, 1954 and died November 3, 2012; her sister, Tina Cantelmo and her brother, Dominic Ezzo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 24, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, preceded by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 23 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Philomina will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

