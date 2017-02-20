Police surround Youngstown home, arrest man on rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers surrounded a home on Youngstown’s south side to arrest a man on rape and other criminal charges.

Joey Seaman, 35, is charged with aggravated burglary, rape, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, non-support of dependents, theft, failure to obey and traffic control device and driving under suspension.

Monday afternoon, he was arrested on a warrant at a home on Beechwood Drive.

Police said Seaman initially refused to come outside and later jumped off the roof. He was apprehended after being struck with a taser in the backyard.

Police said a loaded shotgun was found in the home.

Details of the charges against Seaman haven’t been released yet, but he could appear in court Tuesday