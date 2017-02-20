President’s Day progress report: How has Trump performed so far?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a new president in office on this President’s Day, Youngstown residents on both sides have opinions on how he’s done in his first 30 days.

While their opinions on President Trump’s performance so far are different, both agree he is shaking things up in the White House.

Jeff Vrabel, 17, supported Trump from his announcement to his victory. He volunteered with Trump’s Mahoning County campaign and headed Students for Trump.

A pen, several shirts, and a prized picture with the president are all souvenirs from what Vrabel called an intensely rewarding experience.

“It’s starting to sink in that, wow, we actually did this. Election night kind of felt like a fantasy, almost,” he said.

Vrabel’s thrilled to see Trump acting on promises he made during the campaign. He believes Trump’s executive action on immigration speaks volumes.

“I’m not against immigration but there’s a way to do it, a process. You have to follow the process, and I think it’s really good that he’s sticking to that and that he’s enforcing that.”

Chris Anderson is the president of Mahoning County Young Democrats. He said although Trump’s first 30 days have seemed busy, his accomplishments are overshadowed by chaos.

“He said within 30 days, he would have a plan to fight ISIS. There’s no plan,” Anderson said. “He said within 30 days, he would have a repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. They can’t agree on what they want to do there.”

Politics aside, Anderson said President’s Day gives him the opportunity to reflect on each president’s legacy of public service, starting with George Washington.

“Going all the way back to the holiday the guy first started for, back when they were just celebrating his birthday, to Abraham Lincoln who got us through the darkest time in American history.”

Vrabel said Trump is already proving himself to be a great president.

“If the next four years is anything like these 30 days, then this country’s gonna be doing pretty good.”

On the other hand, Anderson said Trump still has a lot of room to grow.

“If he wants the bulk of the American public who didn’t vote for him to feel that same sense of pride that we feel for a lot of other presidents, I think it’s time to start acting like a president.”

Both Vrabel and Anderson said on this President’s Day, it’s the duty of Americans to honor the legacy of their past and present presidents.

