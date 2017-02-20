Storm Team 27: Sunny, dry, 60’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The sunshine and warm weather will continue for the start of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s today. Rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday but temperatures will stay mild with highs back to near 60. The unseasonably warm weather will stick around through the workweek.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 62

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 40

Tuesday: Clouds increasing. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 47

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 49

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Chance for thunder. (60%)

High: 65 Low: 47

Saturday: Most cloudy. Turning colder with a chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 40 (Falling) Low: 38

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 25

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 25

