Storm Team 27: Sunny, warm to start the week

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The sunshine and warm weather will continue for the start of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s today. Rain chances return to the forecast on Tuesday but temperatures will stay mild with highs back to near 60. The unseasonably warm weather will stick around through the workweek.

Forecast:

Today:   Mostly sunny.
High:   62

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low:   40

Tuesday:   Clouds increasing.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   62

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   63    Low:   47

Thursday:   Partly sunny.  Slight chance for rain showers.  (30%)
High:   60    Low:   49

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers. Chance for thunder.  (60%)
High:   65    Low:   47

Saturday:   Most cloudy.  Turning colder with a chance for rain or  snow showers.  (40%)
High:   40 (Falling)  Low:  38

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
High:   43   Low:  25

Monday:   Partly sunny.
High:   45   Low:  25

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s