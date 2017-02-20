Storm Team 27: Warm air sticks around this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast through the week with highs in the 60’s expected through Friday. There is a chance for rain showers by late Tuesday into Tuesday night. The near record warm temperatures will stick around until a cold front pushes through Saturday morning. There is a risk for thunderstorms ahead of the cold front Friday night. Back to near normal temperatures this weeknd with rain mixing back to snow on Saturday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 40
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)
High: 63
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
Low: 49
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 64
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 52
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. Gusty wind. Better chance for storms into Friday night. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 53
Saturday: Most cloudy. Rain mixing to snow showers. Falling temperatures. (40%)
High: 43 (Falling) Low: 43
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 26
Monday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 26
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 43 Low: 29
