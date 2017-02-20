Struthers teacher appears again on ‘CBS This Morning’

Related Coverage Struthers teacher talks about future presidency on CBS This Morning

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time since the presidential election, a Struthers school teacher is making national news.

Special Education Teacher Halle Minchin-Skook first appeared on CBS’s “We the People” series in January. The latest installment aired on “CBS This Morning” earlier on Monday.

The series is following four people, including the Struthers native, to see if their views are changing since the election and inauguration.

Minchin-Skook voted for Hillary Clinton and says nothing has changed in her mind so far about President Donald Trump.

“If you voted for Trump, I am having a hard time seeing how you would still be in support of him,” she said. “I wake up every morning scared to turn on the news because of what I might see.”

Others interviewed, like Leo Smith of Georgia, weren’t so critical of the president, saying he is doing things that are needed to be done as far as immigration.

“We the People” will continue to follow the four voters and check in with them periodically throughout the Trump administration.